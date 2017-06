By

The Fourth Annual Whitetop Gathering and Sizemore Reunion was held over the weekend at Paces Creek Elementary School and was hosted by the Tribe of the Whitetop Band of Native Indians. On Friday a group traveled to Red Bird to the Old Arneet Cemetery to place two headstones for a couple that lived in the 17th century, Rachel Anderson Jones Sizemore and her husband Henry “Hunting Shirt” Sizemore.

