William A. “Bud” Goins Obit

Mr. William A. “Bud” Goins, age 66 of Manchester, departed this life on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at his home. He was born on Friday, August 18, 1950 in Manchester to the union of Stanley Jack and Marie Bowling Goins. He was a coal miner and a Veteran of the United States Army where he served in Germany and Vietnam.

He leaves to mourn his passing his daughter: Sallie Spurlock and her husband Jamie, his grandchildren: James Zachary Spurlock and Kendalyn Faith Spurlock as well as his brothers and sisters: Alex Goins, Virginia Gay and her husband Kevin, Hubert Goins and his wife Lynn and Rebecca Wagers and her husband Donnie.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Stanley Jack and Marie Goins, his brother: Danny Goins, and his sister: Nancy Goins.

Funeral Services for Mr. William A. “Bud” Goins will be conducted on Thursday, June 1, at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. William Bowling will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Beech Creek Cemetery in the Beech Creek Community.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

