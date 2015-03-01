William Bryan Gregory Obit

By

Mr. William Bryan Gregory, 78 of Hima, departed this life on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, Kentucky surrounded by his family. He was born in Clay County, Kentucky on Tuesday, September 6, 1938, he was the son of the late William “Bill” and Anna (Hibbard) Gregory.

He was preceded in death by his sister: Joyce Sams, her husband Ted and their son: Luther Lynn; his paternal grandparents: Hugh “Bear” and Susan “Sudie” (Lewis) Gregory, and maternal grandparents: William “Billy” and Lucy (Delph) Hibbard.

A beloved father, grandfather, uncle and friend, Bryan was a seventy-five year member of the Horse Creek Baptist Church. He was a 1956 graduate of Clay County High School and attended Eastern Kentucky State College. He had worked as a coal miner, social worker, federal mine inspector, and right of way agent for the Kentucky Department of Transportation. Bryan was also a successful businessman and proudly served in the United States Army, 100th Division.

He is survived by his son: Bryan Scott Gregory and his wife Susie of London. He is also survived by his best friend and former wife: Faye Dobson Gregory of Manchester and a sister: Joanna Hibbard and her husband Hugh of Sandusky, Ohio. Also surviving are step-daughters: LaBerta Webb White and her husband Michael of Manchester and Carmen Webb Lewis of London and the following grandchildren: Nathan White, Bailey Lewis, and Presley Lewis.

Pallbearers will be Jimmy Dobson, Boyce Gregory, Danny Gregory, Quentin Gregory, Sammy Gregory, Will Hibbard, John “Buck” Massey, and James Phillips.

Funeral Services for Mr. William Bryan Gregory will be conducted on Wednesday, January 11 at 11 AM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Chase Whitis and Mike White will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

