William Harold “Bill” Robinson Obit

Robinson was born in Manchester

He was the son of Geroge Bill Robinson, Sr. and Dolly Collins Robinson, who survive of East Bernstadt. He is also survived by his fiancé of Dee Morris, five children, Dawson Robinson, Skyler Harper, William Cody Morris and Chloe Grace Morris all of London and Destiny Robinson of Manchester, one sister, Joyce Ann Roberts of Manchester, four brothers, Anthony Robinson of Virginia, George Bill Robinson, Jr. of East Bernstadt, Bill and Charlie Robinson, both of Manchester, plus a host of other friends and relatives to mourn his passing. He is also preceded in death by one son, McKinzie Perry Harold Robinson and one sister, Cathy Robinson.

He was a heavy equipment operator and a veteran of the United States Army.

William Harold “Bill” Robinson departed this life at St. Joseph – London on Thursday, December 22, 2016, being 44 years, 4 months and 27 days of age.

Funeral services for Bill Robinson will be conducted at 1:00 PM Tuesday in the Bowling Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in A. R. Dyche Memorial Park.

The family of Bill Robinson will receive friends at Bowling Funeral Home after 11:00 AM Tuesday until the funeral hour of 1:00 PM.

Military honors will be conducted by the local DAV.

