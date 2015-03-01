William Odie Moore Obit

By

William Odie Moore 70 died Tuesday

Funeral Thursday 1 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

Visitation after 11 AM

Burial in Manchester Memorial Gardens

Mr. William Odie Moore, age 70 of Manchester, departed this life on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at the Laurel Creek Health Care Center in Manchester, Kentucky. He was born on Sunday, June 15, 1947 in Manchester to Walter Moore, Sr. and Lillie (Walker) Moore.

He leaves to mourn his passing his son: William “Porky” Birch; his sister: Bonnie Barnes; sister-in-law: Inez Moore; his good friend: Charlie Bourne; his aunt: Eva Walker Gilbert and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Walter, Sr. and Lillie Moore; and these brothers and sisters: Dorothy Mays, Bernice Moore Wallace, Walter Moore, Jr., Norma Jean Moore Pennington, and Leslie Moore.

Funeral Services for Mr. William Odie Moore will be conducted on Thursday, August 3, 2017 at 1:00 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Jessie Kemp and Rev. Sherry Green will be officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday after 11:00 AM until funeral time at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.