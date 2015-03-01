William Wombles Obit

By

William Wombles died Thursday

Funeral 2 PM Monday

Britton Funeral Home

Burial in Mudlick Cemetery

Visitation Sunday

Britton Funeral Home

William Wombles, 74, of Annville, KY, passed away at 11:10 PM, Thursday, March 9th, at St. Joseph London Hospital. William was born in Manchester, KY on August 1, 1942, a son of the late Bessie (Wagers) and Ulysess Grant Wombles.

William is survived by three daughters, Carrie Simpson and husband Rodney of Tyner, Cleo Wombles and husband Shawn Maggard of London, Rebecca Owens and husband Benjamin of Annville; three sons Ralph Wombles of Tyner, James Wombles of Tyner, William Wombles and wife Ariel of Tyner. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren

Service will be held 2:00 PM on Monday, March 13th at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Charles Eversole officiating. Burial to follow in the Mudlick Cemetery. Visitation will be held 6:00 PM on Sunday, March 12th at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.

Britton Funeral is in charge of the arrangements.