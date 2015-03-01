Win, place, show you care by donating blood

By

For many springtime in Kentucky means Keeneland, Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Derby. Kentucky Blood Center is celebrating the season with a special Win, Place and Show You Care T-shirt for blood donors. Area donors are invited to give so others may live at the upcoming Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) blood drive at Memorial Hospital on Friday May 5 from 9 AM till 1 PM on the KBC Bloodmobile.

For more information, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800-775-2522. No appointments are necessary.

Blood donors must be 17-years-od (16 with parental consent), weight at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

Founded nearly 50 years ago, KBC is the largest independent, full-service, non-profit blood center in Kentucky. Licensed by the FDA, KBC’s sole purpose is to collect, process and distribute blood for patients in Kentucky. KBC has donor centers in Lexington, Louisville, Pikeville and Somerset.