WKU Dean’s List

Four Clay County students were named to the Western Kentucky University Spring 2017 Dean’s List: Robert C. Nicholson, Kaley N. Allen, Carlin J. Robinson and Kaitlin A. Berry. Robinson and Berry were also named to the President’s List.

Full-time undergraduate students with a semester grade-point average of 3.4 to 3.79 are named to the Dean’s List. Students with a GPA of 3.8 to 4.0 are named to the President’s List. To be eligible for the list, students must have at least 12 hours of coursework that semester.