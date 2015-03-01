By

Cumberland Falls State Resort Park will host the Kentucky Hills, Woods and Waters Weekend Jan. 19-21. This weekend will give guests a chance to explore Kentucky’s rich cultural and natural history by attending free activities and workshops. Participants will be able to choose from a variety of activities including guided hikes, kayaking, fishing, wildlife watching, and wildlife habitat restoration. Email: BretA.Smitley@ky.gov for a detailed program schedule.

On Friday, Cumberland Falls naturalists will give talks on the history of Cumberland Falls, geology, kayak fishing, tour the falls and astronomy. On Saturday, sessions will include wildlife habitat restoration, deer biology, trout fishing and backpacking.

On Saturday evening, former Kentucky Afield host Tim Farmer will speak. The park is also offering a wild game buffet for $39.99 each that includes the Farmer appearance. Reservations for the Farmer appearance at 8 p.m. are required and can be made by calling 606-528-4121.

On Sunday, there will be hikes to Natural Arch, Yahoo Falls and the fire tower.

All programs are free except the Tim Farmer appearance. Visit http://parks.ky.gov/calendar/details/kentucky-hills-woods-and-waters-weekend-/79913/ for more information.

Cumberland Falls State Resort Park has a lodge, Riverview Restaurant, cottages, campground, hiking trails, fishing, horseback riding, rafting, other recreational activities and a great view of Cumberland Falls. For reservations or more information, call 606-528-4121.