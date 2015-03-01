Work Ready Scholarship

By

Gov. Matt Bevin has issued an executive order expanding the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship to include Kentuckians who do not have a high school diploma but are working to achieve their GED concurrent with skills education. The Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship Program was designed to meet the increasing demand for skilled workers in five of Kentucky’s fastest-growing workforce industries: Advanced Manufacturing, Business and IT, Construction Trades, Healthcare, Transportation and Logistics. The scholarship provides tuition for up to 32 credit hours for eligible Kentuckians who have not yet earned at least an associate’s degree and are seeking certificates or diplomas in one of these five industries.

“The central idea of the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship is to get thousands of adults to the first or second rung of a high demand career ladder,” said Education and Workforce Cabinet Secretary Hal Heiner. “It’s extremely important that we remove as many barriers as possible to this process, and for thousands of Kentuckians, that barrier is not having a high school diploma.”

Those wishing to pursue their career certification in tandem with obtaining a GED can do so through the Accelerating Opportunity Kentucky program offered through the Kentucky Community and Technical College System.

You can learn more about the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship through helpwantedky.com, including eligibility requirements, participating colleges and universities, and certificates and diplomas available in each of the five industries.

“Helpwantedky.com, as well as the Help Wanted Kentucky Facebook and Twitter pages are channels for adults in Kentucky, regardless of age, to learn about jobs that pay well and are in high demand,” said Heiner.