Colonel Harland Sanders would be proud and happy to see the success of the festival that began in his honor 28 years ago. He’d also be right in the middle of it too. Sanders loved to prepare and serve great-tasting fried chicken, and have a lot of fun while doing it. The same can be said for the World Chicken Festival, which serves up its own signature fried chicken from the world’s largest skillet while entertaining guests with all kinds of fun. The 28th Annual World Chicken Festival rolls into beautiful London, Ky. on September 21 thru the 24th with four days of fun, food and free entertainment for all ages. The festival celebrates the life of Sanders, who opened his original restaurant in southern Laurel County in the 1940’s.

“It’s one of the largest festivals in the southeast and has won numerous awards,” said WCF organizer Kim Collier with the London-Laurel County Tourist Commission. “That’s because it offers four days of top-notch entertainment, all of it free, and has something for everyone.”

Last year’s chicken festival set 27-year records for attendance and revenue, thanks in part to perfect weather and an infusion of sponsorship money from the City of London Tourism that brought in national entertainment acts. About 13,000 people crowded in front of the Stage of Stars in downtown London to watch headlining act Bret Michaels perform, free of charge.

This year’s headlining act continues on the classic rock theme with Foghat set to rock the crowd on Saturday, September 23 at 9:30 p.m. Foghat’s live performances of “Slow Ride” and other hits are legendary and show why the band is still around today.

People with all kinds of musical tastes will find something to see and hear at the World Chicken Festival. Country music lovers will get a treat when Thompson Square takes the stage at 9 p.m. on Friday, September 22. The duo of Keifer and Shawna Thompson are a force to be reckoned with in the modern day country music landscape with chart-topping hits across the U.S., Canada and Australia.

Before Thompson Square, the Amazing Rhythm Aces will warm up the crowd Friday evening with their own brand of country rock, with hits like “Third Rate Romance” and the Grammy-winning “The End is Not in Sight.”

It will be soulful southern Gospel music on Thursday, September 21 when Guy Penrod highlights the Stage of Stars. Penrod is one of the most popular artists featured on the Gaither Homecoming Video Series. He spent 14 years as the lead singer of the Gaither Vocal Group before launching a successful solo ministry in 2010.

“I think we’ve done a good job of securing acts that will offer something for everyone,” said Stage of Stars Manager Bridgett Gambrel. “None of these groups have been in this region before, so it will be fresh entertainment for everyone.”

Gambrel said it was her goal “to open the festival with gospel music on Thursday, kick it up a notch with country music on Friday, and then completely rock it out on Saturday night with Foghat.”

She encouraged guests to bring their own chairs and come early to enjoy all the free entertainment.

Because the World Chicken Festival spreads over about 10 city blocks in downtown London, a secondary stage, known as the Sanders Stage, will feature non-stop local and regional artists playing an eclectic mix of music.

Sanders Stage also will host dance performances and all kinds of contests, including Karaoke, clucking and hot wing eating contests.

For a full schedule of the entertainment on the Stage of Stars and Sanders Stage, go the World Chicken Festival web site at chickenfestival.com.

Besides music, the chicken festival also provides a sensory extravaganza for the taste buds, with dozens of food booths preparing hot, savory items such as ribeye sandwiches, blooming onions and funnel cakes. And fried chicken, of course, in the world’s largest skillet, which will fry about 7,000 chicken breasts during the festival.

Kids of all ages flock to the chicken festival to take in all the amusement rides, contests, games and a magic circus.

Yes, the 28th Annual World Chicken Festival will have something for everyone.

Colonel Sanders would be proud.