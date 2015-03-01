WYMT-TV Feature on Preacher Bill Holeman

By

Preacher Bill Holeman was featured on WYMT-TV. Preacher Bill died Saturday at the age of 87. The article and video featured Gail Holeman Miller who is Preacher Bill’s Daughter and his Granddaughter Veronica Hagen. Holeman spent more than 60 years teaching 40,000 school children a month throughout Eastern Kentucky, about everything from bullying to drug abuse but he always included Jesus.

