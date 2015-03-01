By

Y-Hollow Fall Brawl will be held Saturday October 14 at 11 AM. The admission will be $20.00 with ten and under free. Registration will be held from 8 AM till 10:30 AM with the Pit Meeting at 10:30 AM. The race starts at 11 AM sharp.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Classes will include bouncers, buggies, SXS and dirt bikes. Concession will be available the day of the event. Primitive camping available for $10.00 plus admission Friday and Saturday. The GPS address is 269 Railroad Avenue in Manchester.