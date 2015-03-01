By

The 300 members of Young Professionals of East Kentucky (YPEK) are engaged in efforts to have a positive impact on 32 counties in Eastern Kentucky. It has sponsored regional issue forums, networking events, a women’s conference and annual awards banquet in London, Manchester, Pikeville, Ravenna, Somerset and Whitesburg. While there are models for YP organizations through chambers of commerce around the country, Young Professionals of East Kentucky is an independent entity based on the desire to connect, grow and lead.

In 2009, Kevin R. Smith founded YPEK to foster networking and leadership among young business people and entrepreneurs. At the time, he was director of strategic initiatives with Inez Deposit Bank, and now operates his own general practice law office in London. Nonprofit YPEK is going as strong as ever because Smith believes in promoting the resources of the Eastern Kentucky.

“YPEK strives to enhance the abilities of young professional leaders to develop forward thinking, innovative approaches to improve the communities throughout East Kentucky and to nurture their vision and passion to fuel the region’s business and social climate with new energy and initiatives,” Smith said.

