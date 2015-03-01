Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Categories

December 29 Edition on News Stands Wednesday!

Altercation leads to vehicle accident

By Enterprise News

An altercation between a driver and passenger sent a traveling vehicle onto its side earlier today. According to Sergeant Carl Frith, Knox County Sheriff’s responding officer, Mrya Goforth of Gray was driving a silver Jeep Liberty on 25E near Legacy Auto Dealership in Corbin when her passenger, Jonathan Goforth, 24, of Gray, started an altercation. When West Knox Volunteer Fire Rescue arrived on scene, Mr. Goforth tried to impede first responders from helping Ms. Goforth from the vehicle, which was still on its side. In the process, Mr. Goforth started another altercation with Darryl Baker, the chief of West Knox Fire Rescue and one of the first responders.

Lawson to face federal jury

By Enterprise News

The man who became know as Clay County’s most wanted and was arrested after a two week manhunt has been scheduled for a trial before a federal grand jury on a four count indictment charging him with carjacking and possession of a firearm. Timothy Lawson will be tried in London February 21 (2017) at 1 PM before Judge Amul R. Thapar. Attorney David Hoskins will represent him.

Sizemore to face federal jury

By Enterprise News

Jamie Sizemore, age 27, of Greasy Road (Manchester) is scheduled for a federal jury trial set for January 24 (2017) at 10 AM in London before Judge Gregory F. VanTatenhove on meth and firearm charges. Anticipated length of trial is three to four days. Attorney Brandon J. Storm will represent Sizemore.

