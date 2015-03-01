Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!
Altercation leads to vehicle accident
An altercation between a driver and passenger sent a traveling vehicle onto its side earlier today. According to Sergeant Carl Frith, Knox County Sheriff’s responding officer, Mrya Goforth of Gray was driving a silver Jeep Liberty on 25E near Legacy Auto Dealership in Corbin when her passenger, Jonathan Goforth, 24, of Gray, started an altercation. When West Knox Volunteer Fire Rescue arrived on scene, Mr. Goforth tried to impede first responders from helping Ms. Goforth from the vehicle, which was still on its side. In the process, Mr. Goforth started another altercation with Darryl Baker, the chief of West Knox Fire Rescue and one of the first responders.
Sylvester Mills JR. Obit
Sylvester Mills JR. died Friday
Funeral 11 AM Monday
Britton Funeral Home
Interment in York Cemetery (London)
Visitation Sunday
Britton Funeral Home
Lovins Victim of Mistaken Identity
UPDATE at 7 PM
Two 15 year old females have been located safe in Knox County after a joint effort by Laurel Sheriff’s Office and Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Laurel Deputy Travis Napier returned the pair to Laurel County. Investigation continues by Deputy Shawn Jackson.
Lawson to face federal jury
The man who became know as Clay County’s most wanted and was arrested after a two week manhunt has been scheduled for a trial before a federal grand jury on a four count indictment charging him with carjacking and possession of a firearm. Timothy Lawson will be tried in London February 21 (2017) at 1 PM before Judge Amul R. Thapar. Attorney David Hoskins will represent him.
Sizemore to face federal jury
Jamie Sizemore, age 27, of Greasy Road (Manchester) is scheduled for a federal jury trial set for January 24 (2017) at 10 AM in London before Judge Gregory F. VanTatenhove on meth and firearm charges. Anticipated length of trial is three to four days. Attorney Brandon J. Storm will represent Sizemore.
Price to Face Federal Jury
Eugene “Corky” Price, age 40, of Crawfish Road (Manchester) is scheduled to face a federal jury January 23 at 1 PM at London before Judge Amul R. Thapar. The trial is expected to take three days. Price is facing a three-count indictment.
Joe B. Smith, Jr. Obit
Joe B. Smith, Jr. died Thursday
Funeral Monday 1 PM
Rominger Funeral Home
Burial in Smith Cemetery (Elk Creek)
Visitation Sunday
Rominger Funeral Home
Leovia Mills Obit
Leovia Mills died Friday
Funeral 2 PM Saturday
Britton Funeral Home
Interment in Carnahan Cemetery
Visitation 11 AM Saturday
Paul Ray Hubbard Obit
Paul Ray Hubbard died Wednesday
Funeral Friday 2 PM
Rominger Funeral Home
Burial in Jackson-Smith Cemetery (Lockards Creek)
Visitation after 11 AM
Three Arrested After Death Investigation
Three people have been arrested as the result of a death investigation at a Laurel County motel. Police found Steven Lay, age 56, of Corbin who was pronounced dead by the Laurel County corners office. Detectives and deputies discovered three adult individuals all in the same room.
