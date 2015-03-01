Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

By

Christy Stephens, age 35, Highway 92 West (Williamsburg) was arrested at the Corbin Walmart near Corbin after she had allegedly taken an $18.00 pair of boots despited she allegedly had several hundred dollars in her wallet. Stephens appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and methamphetamine and following the investigation was determined to be under the influence. She was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence; driving on DUI suspended license; knowingly fraudulently using ID card or electronic code for benefits; shoplifting; giving officer false name or address; failure of owner to maintain required insurance and no registration plates.

