Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Benefits of cardiovascular rehabilitation
Dr. John Acker, Cardiovascular Rehabilitation Medical Director at The University of Tennessee Medical Center (UTMC), explains that after suffering from a serious heart condition, such as heart surgery, a heart attack, or heart failure, cardiac rehab can help patients make the appropriate lifestyle changes based on their diagnosis. Most people know that exercise and a healthy diet are important for keeping their hearts healthy. But, what if someone already has heart health issues or has undergone heart surgery? What are the best ways to return to optimal health and achieve an active life all while reducing the risk of further heart problems?
McCann joins PRIDE
Kim McCann has joined the Board of Directors at Eastern Kentucky PRIDE, Inc. She will volunteer her time and expertise to direct PRIDE, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the environment in 42 counties of southern and eastern Kentucky. McCann is a native of eastern Kentucky and currently resides in Boyd County where she practices law at VanAntwerp Attorneys, LLP located in Ashland. She is a graduate of the University of Kentucky Law School with more than thirty years of legal experience.
Foreign Persons Must Report Land Holdings
The Executive Director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) in Bell, Clay, Harlan, Knox, Whitley County, CED Megan Moore, reminds foreign persons with an interest in agricultural lands in the United States that they are required to report their holdings and any transactions to the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. Data gained from these disclosures is used to prepare an annual report to the President and Congress concerning the effect of such holdings upon family farms and rural communities in the United States. For more information regarding AFIDA and FSA programs, contact the Bell, Clay, Harlan, Knox, Whitley County FSA office at (606) 546-3373 or visit the USDA website at http://www.usda.gov.
Clay County Community Center
The Clay County Community Center, better know as the “Crawdad Building” is not under new management. If you would like to book the building call the County Judge’s office at 606-598-2071. If you have booked the building please call and confirm your date.
Statement from Rep. Tim Couch
“Now that pro-coal leaders are in full control of the federal government, we are finally seeing action taken to restore the separation of powers, and end the Obama Administration’s war on coal. We commend the recent action taken by the House and Senate to undo the Stream Protection Rule, which was President Obama’s final shot taken at our coal mining communities. This rule would have done little to protect streams and waterways, and served only to satisfy an ideological agenda to destroy blue-collar coal jobs. This repeal will bring relief to our region and rein in the excesses of the Environmental Protection Agency, which has devastated our communities with executive decrees over the last eight years. Thanks to the Congress and President Trump, our coal miners and their families are no longer being trampled on in Washington D.C.”
Rep. John Blanton, R-Salyersville, Rep. Larry Brown, R-Prestonsburg, Rep. Tim Couch, R-Hyden, Rep. Chris Fugate, R-Chavies, Rep. Scott Wells, R-West Liberty, and Rep. York, R-Grayson, released the above joint statement in support of House Joint Resolution 38, which nullifies the Obama Administration’s overreaching Stream Protection Rule. The resolution has been sent to President Trump’s desk for approval.
American Heart Month
February marks American Heart Month and Saint Joseph London, part of KentuckyOne Health, invites the community to learn about congestive heart failure and cardiac diseases at the Bite Size Learning health education event on Wednesday, February 15. The event will take place from noon to 1 PM at the Laurel County Public Library. David Keedy, MD, KentuckyOne Health Cardiology Associates will be the featured guest speaker. Advance registration is requested. Saint Joseph London provides free box lunches to attendees who register at 606-864-5759.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 5.7 million Americans have heart failure, and nearly half of those who develop it die within five years of diagnosis. Common symptoms of heart failure include having trouble breathing when lying down, feeling tired or weak, shortness of breath during daily activities, and weight gain with swelling in the feet, legs, ankles or stomach.
The American Heart Association reports that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Common heart disease conditions include coronary artery disease, heart failure, heart valve disease, congenital heart disease, heart attack, abnormal heart rhythms, and heart muscle disease.
Bite Size Learning is an educational series sponsored by Saint Joseph London. Each month, a physician or staff member from Saint Joseph London hosts a special lunch-and-learn-style presentation on a different health topic to increase awareness and educate the public.
The event is free to the public, but those interested are encouraged to preregister at 606.864.5759.
KentuckyOne Health, the largest and most comprehensive health system in the Commonwealth, has more than 200 locations including, hospitals, physician groups, clinics, primary care centers, specialty institutes and home health agencies in Kentucky and southern Indiana. KentuckyOne Health is dedicated to bringing wellness, healing and hope to all, including the underserved. The system is made up of the former Jewish Hospital & St. Mary’s HealthCare and Saint Joseph Health System, along with the University of Louisville Hospital and James Graham Brown Cancer Center. KentuckyOne Health is proud of and strengthened by its Catholic, Jewish and academic heritages.
Fire on Highway 638
Units from Lockards Creek Fire and Rescue and City of Manchester Fire department cleared the scene of a structure fire on Highway 638.
Robinson Named Magistrate
Gov. Matt Bevin has appointed Allan E. Robinson, of Manchester, as Magistrate for the Sixth District of Clay County, to replace Johnny Johnson. A graduate of the University of Kentucky College of Engineering, Robinson has worked as a mining engineer for Natural Resource Partners since 2003, following a 16-year career with Shamrock Coal Company. He holds licenses in real estate appraisal and land surveying, in addition to numerous engineering and mining certifications.
Mildred Montgomery Obit
Mildred Montgomery died Thursday
Funeral Saturday at 12 PM
Rominger Funeral Home
Burial in Macedonia Cemetery (Burning Springs)
Visitation after 11 AM
Kentucky Women’s Basketball — Maci, Maci, Maci!
Maci, Maci, Maci!—By John Huang
Like a vigilant sentinel standing guard over the county line, the roadside highway sign off US 25E in Southeastern Kentucky proudly proclaims “Bell County, Home of Macy Morris, Miss KY Basketball 2015.” Although her name is misspelled, the sentiment remains unmistakable. As a key player for the University of Kentucky Wildcats Women’s Basketball team, the hometown hoops heroine from Pineville carries with her the hopes, the dreams, and the pride of her tight-knit mountain community.
