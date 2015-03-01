Categories

January 4 Edition on News Stands Wednesday!

January 4 Edition on News Stands Wednesday!

Login

Kentucky Basketball — Woooooooooo, Pig ! Sooie!

By Kentucky Wildcats

pig-sooie

Woooooooooo, Pig ! Sooie! —By John Huang

I know I sound like an old curmudgeon when I say that the Kentucky versus Arkansas basketball series just isn’t what it used to be. Gone are those days when the Hogs boldly challenged the Cats for conference supremacy—when Nolan Richardson and his “forty minutes of hell” pumped unparalleled excitement into a rivalry that began when Arkansas first joined the league back in 1990.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!
Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Continue reading

Charles Stephen Caudill Obit

By Enterprise News

4057641_wlpp

Charles Stephen Caudill, of Belfry, KY, WAS born at Manchester in Clay County, Kentucky, a son of the late Robert Lee Caudill and Susan Hensley Caudill, departed this life after a lingering illness on Monday, January 2, 2017 at the Pikeville Medical Center. Charles was 79 years old. Funeral services were held on Friday, January 6 at the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Bob Werntz officiating. Burial followed at the Caudill Family Cemetery, Manchester, KY with family and friends servings as pallbearers.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!
Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Continue reading

1 2 3 249