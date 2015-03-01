Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!
Kentucky Basketball — Trust and Obey
Trust and Obey—By John Huang
Trust and Obey
For there’s no other way
To be happy with Calipari
But to trust and obey
R.B. Corum Obit
R.B. Corum died Saturday
Funeral 1 PM Tuesday
Britton Funeral Home
Interment in Goose Rock Cemetery
Visitation Monday
Britton Funeral Home
Family Loses Everything In Fire
A Burning Springs family says they lost everything when a fire ripped through their home Thursday night at a home on Highway 421 across from the old Clay Building Supply. Joseph Brisack had been living in the home for about 3 months with his fiancé, her son, and her grandson.
Kentucky Basketball — Woooooooooo, Pig ! Sooie!
Woooooooooo, Pig ! Sooie! —By John Huang
I know I sound like an old curmudgeon when I say that the Kentucky versus Arkansas basketball series just isn’t what it used to be. Gone are those days when the Hogs boldly challenged the Cats for conference supremacy—when Nolan Richardson and his “forty minutes of hell” pumped unparalleled excitement into a rivalry that began when Arkansas first joined the league back in 1990.
Nora Mitchell Patrick Obit
Nora Mitchell Patrick died Friday
Funeral Wednesday 1 PM
Billy’s Branch House of Prayer
Burial in Mitchell Cemetery
Visitation from Monday 6 PM till funeral hour
Sherry Carol Swafford Obit
Sherry Carol Swafford died Friday
Funeral 2 PM Monday
Hubbard Missionary Baptist
Interment in Hubbard Cemetery (Mill Creek)
Visitation Sunday
Britton Funeral Home
Charles Stephen Caudill Obit
Charles Stephen Caudill, of Belfry, KY, WAS born at Manchester in Clay County, Kentucky, a son of the late Robert Lee Caudill and Susan Hensley Caudill, departed this life after a lingering illness on Monday, January 2, 2017 at the Pikeville Medical Center. Charles was 79 years old. Funeral services were held on Friday, January 6 at the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Bob Werntz officiating. Burial followed at the Caudill Family Cemetery, Manchester, KY with family and friends servings as pallbearers.
Roberts arrested in London
Stephen Roberts and Angela Lovins were arrested and found with outstanding warrants during the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office “Operation Fresh Start” early Friday morning January 6 seeking 34 individuals on drug trafficking and possession charges.
Stivers Presents SB 12
Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, presents SB 12 on the floor of the Senate. Kentucky Senate members approved a bill abolishing U of L’s Board of Trustees, introducing a smaller board with senate-approved members. The measure passed with senators voting 25-11.
Accepted to University of the Cumberlands
University of the Cumberlands has proudly accepted the following area students for the upcoming academic year: Leul Habtamu of Oneida (Oneida Baptist Institute); Katelyn Michelle of Fall Rock (Owsley County High School); Megan Nicole of Oneida (Oneida Baptist Institute) and Amanda Christy of Manchester (Clay County High School).
