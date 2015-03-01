Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Categories

February 1 Edition on News Stands Wednesday!

Kentucky Women’s Basketball — Maci, Maci, Maci!

By Kentucky Wildcats

Maci, Maci, Maci!—By John Huang

Like a vigilant sentinel standing guard over the county line, the roadside highway sign off US 25E in Southeastern Kentucky proudly proclaims “Bell County, Home of Macy Morris, Miss KY Basketball 2015.” Although her name is misspelled, the sentiment remains unmistakable. As a key player for the University of Kentucky Wildcats Women’s Basketball team, the hometown hoops heroine from Pineville carries with her the hopes, the dreams, and the pride of her tight-knit mountain community.

Kentucky Basketball — Believe It

By Kentucky Wildcats

Believe It—By John Huang

Three minutes into the game versus Georgia last night in Rupp Arena, it was hard for anyone to believe what was happening on the court. After all, the Bulldogs had jumped out to a quick 12-0 lead before US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts had even settled into his seat. The Wildcats were short-handed, with De’Aaron Fox and Sacha Killeya-Jones felled by the flu bug. Mychal Mulder was still recovering from his mystery illness, and thus also missing in action. Kentucky was turning the ball over, missing easy layups, and Bam was already in foul trouble. When Georgia went up 19-5 with fourteen minutes to go in the half, few in Big Blue Nation believed the Cats could come back to win.

Resolution to upgrade Rogers Parkway

By Enterprise News

Clay County Judge Executive Johnny Johnson signs a resolution to encourage a complete four-lane upgrade along the entire length of the Hal Rogers Parkway. The 500-word resolution is below. It was first presented to the local fiscal courts by 90th District State Representative Tim Couch, whose district covers Leslie, Clay and Laurel Counties. The Laurel County Fiscal Court approved the resolution at their January meeting.

