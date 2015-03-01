Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!
Mildred Montgomery Obit
Mildred Montgomery died Thursday
Funeral Saturday at 12 PM
Rominger Funeral Home
Burial in Macedonia Cemetery (Burning Springs)
Visitation after 11 AM
Kentucky Women’s Basketball — Maci, Maci, Maci!
Maci, Maci, Maci!—By John Huang
Like a vigilant sentinel standing guard over the county line, the roadside highway sign off US 25E in Southeastern Kentucky proudly proclaims “Bell County, Home of Macy Morris, Miss KY Basketball 2015.” Although her name is misspelled, the sentiment remains unmistakable. As a key player for the University of Kentucky Wildcats Women’s Basketball team, the hometown hoops heroine from Pineville carries with her the hopes, the dreams, and the pride of her tight-knit mountain community.
John R. Connley, Jr. Obit
John R. Connley, Jr. died Wednesday
Service of Remembrance Saturday 12 PM
Community Center
George Allen Obit
George Allen did Tuesday
Funeral 1 PM Saturday
Crane Creek Baptist Church
Interment in John C. Allen Cemetery
Visitation Friday
Crane Creek Baptist Church
Kentucky Basketball — Believe It
Believe It—By John Huang
Three minutes into the game versus Georgia last night in Rupp Arena, it was hard for anyone to believe what was happening on the court. After all, the Bulldogs had jumped out to a quick 12-0 lead before US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts had even settled into his seat. The Wildcats were short-handed, with De’Aaron Fox and Sacha Killeya-Jones felled by the flu bug. Mychal Mulder was still recovering from his mystery illness, and thus also missing in action. Kentucky was turning the ball over, missing easy layups, and Bam was already in foul trouble. When Georgia went up 19-5 with fourteen minutes to go in the half, few in Big Blue Nation believed the Cats could come back to win.
Manchester Enterprise PDF – February 1
Resolution to upgrade Rogers Parkway
Clay County Judge Executive Johnny Johnson signs a resolution to encourage a complete four-lane upgrade along the entire length of the Hal Rogers Parkway. The 500-word resolution is below. It was first presented to the local fiscal courts by 90th District State Representative Tim Couch, whose district covers Leslie, Clay and Laurel Counties. The Laurel County Fiscal Court approved the resolution at their January meeting.
Lady Tigers vs. Rockcastle Co.
Clay Circuit Court: Arraignments
Rafael Mondal Roark, Alonzo Jackson and Hank Williams are scheduled for an arraignment before Circuit Judge Oscar Gayle House in Clay County Circuit Court Monday February 6 on theft charges.
Ellen Keen Obit
Ellen Keen died Saturday
Funeral Thursday 1 PM
Rominger Funeral Home
Burial in Keen Family Cemetery (Buzzard)
Visitation Wednesday
Rominger Funeral Home
