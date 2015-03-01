Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!
Kentucky Basketball — Rocked, Chalked, JayHawked!
Rocked, Chaulked, JayHawked!—By John Huang
I’m not a big fan of the Kansas Jayhawks. Their coach, Bill Self, seems like a decent enough chap, but his teams are known primarily for losing big time NCAA tournament games. In their past twelve tournament appearances under Self, the heavily favored Jayhawks have lost to the likes of mid-major schools such as Bucknell, Bradley, Northern Iowa, VCU, and Wichita State. I know they’ve also won their share of big games, but even when Kansas made the finals in 2012, they were kind enough to hand Anthony Davis and company the championship trophy. Generally speaking, Jayhawk players spend their entire college careers trapped in desolate wheat fields through the dead of winter with only nightmarish upset memories haunting them upon graduation. Given all that, I should feel sorry for the Kansas Jayhawks—and yet I can’t stand them. I want them to lose every game.
Police Blotter: Wednesday February 1
Police Blotter for the Wednesday February 1 edition of the Manchester Enterprise.
Treetop Adventure
In only five months of operation, Treetop Adventure at Levi Jackson State Park welcomed nearly 6,000 guests, including visitors from 34 states and four foreign countries, year-end statistics show. Treetop Adventure opened to the public on June 29 and remained in operation until mid November, thanks to warmer than expected weather. The park is operated by City of London Tourism and was paid for by the city’s restaurant tax, which was implemented exclusively to fund tourism-related projects. It is the only municipally-owned aerial adventure park in Kentucky.
Redbud Ride
After growing consistently in it’s short history, the Redbud Ride is poised to take a giant leap forward in 2017, if early registrations are an indication. The early signup period will end Thursday (February 1). To date, 639 cyclists have registered to participate in the April 22 event in beautiful downtown London, the “cycling capital of Kentucky.” To date, registrations have come from 17 states and one Canadian province. Cyclists from California, North Dakota, Idaho, Maryland, New York and other states, including more than 100 from Ohio.
SNAP Recipients Pilot
Residents of eight Eastern Kentucky counties who receive benefits through the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as the Food Stamp Program, may be eligible for additional assistance through a pilot program designed to increase employment and training opportunities among SNAP recipients. The contact person in Clay County is Edwina Blevins, 606-598-5127, extension 267. Partners and employers in the Promise Zone counties, which include Bell, Clay, Harlan, Knox, Leslie, Letcher, Perry, and Whitley counties, will coordinate to help educate and skill up participants through work-based learning opportunities, internships, and on-the-job-training (OJT), as well as education and training programs.
KYTC offers scholarships
Continuing one of the Commonwealth’s most attractive postsecondary education opportunities, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) will award up to 30 new scholarships for the 2017-2018 school year for students pursuing civil engineering and engineering technology degrees. Interested students must apply by Thursday February 1. As many as 20 competitive civil engineering scholarships will be awarded for students to attend the University of Kentucky, University of Louisville, Western Kentucky University or Kentucky State University. In addition to gaining tuition assistance, scholarship recipients will have the opportunity to work during the summers and are guaranteed post-graduation employment.
Dillingham Gains Experience Through KCEOC
Lakin Dillingham stands behind the counter at the Ugly Mug Coffee House in downtown Barbourville. She’s just filled an order for an orange smoothie and smiles amiably as she places money in the register and closes the till. Dillingham is working at the Barbourville coffee shop while she continues her freshman year at Eastern Kentucky University. It’s her first real job, and she’s happy to have it because she knows how difficult it can be to crack the local job market, especially while doing so alone.
Makery Featured in Visitor’s Guide
The Makery, a business in downtown Manchester has been featured in the 2017 Official Kentucky Visitor’s Guide. The guide describes the Makery as local artisan made goods, including jewelry, vintage clothing, antiques and more, with monthly craft nights and recommends readers to pick up a great Kentucky souvenir for friends, family and yourself. The 146-page guide has comprehensive information about attractions, lodging, dining, shopping, and entertainment and recreation options in nine regions for visitors to the Bluegrass State.
Wagers Named Top Student
Nick Wagers was named the “Top Student Award” for the third phase of his training at the Tulsa Welding School in Jacksonville, Florida and his picture hanging on the wall at the school. Wagers graduated from Clay County High School and earned Kentucky DOT Welding Certification at Clay County Area Technology Center last year. Tulsa Welding School is one of the top welding schools in the country with students from all over the world attending and Wagers is set to graduate in early April. “I am very proud of this young man.” said Bobby Cecil, Welding Instructor at Clay County Area Technology Center.
Brandon Robinson radio-thon
A radio-thon will be held Thursday (February 2) in support of former WYMT-TV weatherman Brandon Robinson who is battling brain cancer. A go-fund me page has been set up for Robinson at gofundme.com/brandon-robinson-fundraiser. Brandon is a well know former meteorologist at WYMT-TV in Hazard and now works with Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College.
