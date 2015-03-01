Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!
Joie Ann Mills Botkins Obit
Joie Ann Mills Botkins died Tuesday
Funeral 2 PM Friday
Britton Funeral Home
Interment in Manchester Memorial Gardens
Visitation Thursday
Britton Funeral Home
Horse Creek Fire Department Auction
An auction will be held Saturday February 18 at Horse Creek Volunteer Fire Department on HWY 80 at 6 PM. Concession will begin at 5 PM with great food. Door prizes will be drawn every thirty minutes. For additional information or to sell an item call 606-599-8904.
Kentucky Basketball — Crushed by Orange
Crushed by Orange—By John Huang
In 2017, a Tuesday night in January usually means another SEC road trip for the Basketball Wildcats. I’m tagging along as usual, negotiating the perils of Jellico Mountain to bring you all the action from Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, as the Cats take on the Tennessee Volunteers. Less than 12 months ago in this same building, UK pulled a Jekyll and Hyde–jumping out to a 21-point first-half lead and then watching helplessly—as their Big Orange rivals staged a comeback for the ages. My hopes are for a different outcome this time around but all Cat fans know that a date with the Vols is frequently wrought with uncharacteristic surprises.
Manchester Enterprise PDF – January 25
Sandra Smallwood Obit
Sandra Smallwood died Sunday
Funeral 2 PM Thursday
Britton Funeral Home
Interment in Stewart Cemetery
Visitation Wednesday
Britton Funeral Home
Island Creek Baptist Church Concert
Fair Haven Quartet will be in concert Sunday January 29 at 11 AM at Island Creek Baptist Church.
Preacher Bill Holeman Obit
Preacher Bill Holeman died Saturday
Funeral Saturday 2 PM
Bear Track Bible Church
at Youth Haven Bible Camp
Burial in Youth Haven Cemetery (Beattyville)
Visitation Friday after 5:30 PM
Clay County High School Bobby Keith Gymnasium
Saint Joseph Foundation
The Saint Joseph London Foundation, part of KentuckyOne Health, will host its eighth annual Foundation Gala on Saturday, February 4. To purchase tickets to the Saint Joseph London Foundation Gala, contact Meredith Boarman at 859.313-1704, or visit kentuckyonehealth.org/londongala.
Lexington Vet Center
The Lexington Vet Center is participating in a Veterans Outreach and Informational event from 9 AM till 1 PM, January 27 at Remnant Bread of Life Ministries in Manchester. Veterans and their families are welcome to learn about Vet Center’s readjustment counseling services to include:
• Posttraumatic Stress
• Military Sexual Trauma
• Marriage and Family/Relationships
Staff will be available to discuss readjustment and transitional needs and to connect Veterans to VA and community resources to assist them in successfully transitioning from military to civilian life.
New Beginning Church Singing
Heidi and Ryan formally known as the Kentucky Mountain Trio will be at New Beginning Community Church on February 5 at 6 PM. Pastor Bobby Stevens invites everyone to attend.
