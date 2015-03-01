Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!
Stephens Caught Shoplifting With Hundreds of Dollars in Pocket
Christy Stephens, age 35, Highway 92 West (Williamsburg) was arrested at the Corbin Walmart near Corbin after she had allegedly taken an $18.00 pair of boots despited she allegedly had several hundred dollars in her wallet. Stephens appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and methamphetamine and following the investigation was determined to be under the influence. She was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence; driving on DUI suspended license; knowingly fraudulently using ID card or electronic code for benefits; shoplifting; giving officer false name or address; failure of owner to maintain required insurance and no registration plates.
Manchester Career Center Hub to Stay Open
The Office of Employment and Training inside the Kentucky Career Center in Corbin, which also provides employment services and assistance with unemployment benefits to surrounding cities, is set to be reorganized following a decision by the state. Effective February 16, Kentucky’s 51 career centers will be restructured into 12 hubs and eight existing satellite offices, according to a statement from Education and Workforce Development Cabinet Secretary Hal Heiner. The 12 hubs will be located in Bowling Green, Covington, Elizabethtown, Hazard, Hopkinsville, Lexington, Louisville, Morehead, Owensboro, Paducah, Prestonsburg and Somerset. Eight satellite offices will not be affected. The satellite office in Manchester will remain open.
Weight Loss Surgeries
Kentucky has the fifth-highest obesity rate in the country, with nearly 35 percent of Kentucky adults considered obese. For many who are battling the health risks that accompany obesity – such as diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure – weight loss is often a priority. KentuckyOne Health is working to educate Kentuckians on the dangers of obesity, and the surgical options available to those who have been unsuccessful at losing weight through lifestyle changes alone.
Kentucky Teacher Awards
The Kentucky Department of Education and Valvoline Inc., sponsors of the Kentucky Teacher Awards, have adopted a new schedule for the awards. The new timetable will provide the Teacher of the Year more flexibility in taking a sabbatical and preparing for the national Teacher of the Year awards. With the change, nominations are now open for the 2018 Kentucky Teacher Awards and may be submitted electronically by visiting the 2018 Kentucky Teacher of the Year website at kentuckytoy.com. The deadline for nominations is February 1.
EKU Graduate Nursing Program
For the sixth year, EKU Online degree programs have been ranked among the best by U.S. News & World Report. Eastern Kentucky University ranked in the top 40 for Best Online Graduate Nursing Programs and in the top 100 for Best Online Bachelor’s Degree Programs and Online Graduate Education Programs.
Lexington’s Vet Center
The Lexington Vet Center is participating in a Veterans Outreach and Informational event from 9 AM till Noon, January 20 at Remnant Bread of Life Ministries in Manchester. Veterans and their families are welcome to learn about Vet Center’s readjustment counseling services to include:
• Posttraumatic Stress
• Military Sexual Trauma
• Marriage and Family/Relationships
Staff will be available to discuss readjustment and transitional needs and to connect Veterans to VA and community resources to assist them in successfully transitioning from military to civilian life.
Tree causes power outage
Jackson Energy crews had a long night in Clay County January 11. While making repairs to a main line from one tree falling on the line, another tree fell on the line. Service was restored as quickly and safely as possible under the circumstances. Power was restored around 1 AM.
DARE Program at Hacker
Hacker Elementary School in Manchester is one of forty groups Pharmacist Robert Goforth has spoken to this school year. Goforth speaks as part of Project DARIS, a group of pharmacists, nurses and healthcare professionals giving free substance abuse prevention education for grades K-12. He’s pushing for legislation that would require life skills to be taught in elementary school, regularly.
Flu Level Raised
The Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH), within the Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) is raising the influenza (flu) level in the state from “regional” to “widespread.” Widespread activity is the highest level of flu activity, which indicates increased flu-like activity or flu outbreaks in at least half of the regions in the state.
Advanced Alzheimer’s Care
As the number of patients afflicted by Alzheimer’s disease grows to epidemic proportions in the United States, The University of Tennessee Medical Center has opened The Pat Summitt Clinic to expand its treatment capabilities, research initiatives and family support and educational programs for Alzheimer’s and other dementias. The clinic opening fulfills the wishes of the late Pat Summitt, the legendary longtime coach of the Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team who raised national awareness about Alzheimer’s after being diagnosed with the disease in 2011. Summitt passed away in 2016.
