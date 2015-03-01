Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

By

Believe It —By John Huang

Three minutes into the game versus Georgia last night in Rupp Arena, it was hard for anyone to believe what was happening on the court. After all, the Bulldogs had jumped out to a quick 12-0 lead before US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts had even settled into his seat. The Wildcats were short-handed, with De’Aaron Fox and Sacha Killeya-Jones felled by the flu bug. Mychal Mulder was still recovering from his mystery illness, and thus also missing in action. Kentucky was turning the ball over, missing easy layups, and Bam was already in foul trouble. When Georgia went up 19-5 with fourteen minutes to go in the half, few in Big Blue Nation believed the Cats could come back to win.

