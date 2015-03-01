Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!
Kentucky Basketball — Believe It
Believe It—By John Huang
Three minutes into the game versus Georgia last night in Rupp Arena, it was hard for anyone to believe what was happening on the court. After all, the Bulldogs had jumped out to a quick 12-0 lead before US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts had even settled into his seat. The Wildcats were short-handed, with De’Aaron Fox and Sacha Killeya-Jones felled by the flu bug. Mychal Mulder was still recovering from his mystery illness, and thus also missing in action. Kentucky was turning the ball over, missing easy layups, and Bam was already in foul trouble. When Georgia went up 19-5 with fourteen minutes to go in the half, few in Big Blue Nation believed the Cats could come back to win.
Manchester Enterprise PDF – February 1
Resolution to upgrade Rogers Parkway
Clay County Judge Executive Johnny Johnson signs a resolution to encourage a complete four-lane upgrade along the entire length of the Hal Rogers Parkway. The 500-word resolution is below. It was first presented to the local fiscal courts by 90th District State Representative Tim Couch, whose district covers Leslie, Clay and Laurel Counties. The Laurel County Fiscal Court approved the resolution at their January meeting.
Boil Water Advisory
A Boil Water Advisory is in effect for the customers of North Manchester Water Association for Fox Hollow from Phillips Diversified to Charlie Sizemore Road and Charlie Sizemore Road from Ralph Hollin to Bridge at Hickory Hills, including Fox Trails Estates and side roads off Fox Hollow and Charlie Sizemore Road effective Tuesday, January 31st until further notice, due to a line break. The potential exists for bacteriological contamination of the water supply; therefore, this boil water advisory has been issued as a precautionary measure. Until further notice, boil all water used for drinking and cooking by bringing the water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using. This advisory will remain in effect until the situation has been corrected and test results have shown the water to be of acceptable quality. Consumers should flush their own plumbing when service is restored.
Lady Tigers vs. Rockcastle Co.
Clay Circuit Court: Arraignments
Rafael Mondal Roark, Alonzo Jackson and Hank Williams are scheduled for an arraignment before Circuit Judge Oscar Gayle House in Clay County Circuit Court Monday February 6 on theft charges.
Ellen Keen Obit
Ellen Keen died Saturday
Funeral Thursday 1 PM
Rominger Funeral Home
Burial in Keen Family Cemetery (Buzzard)
Visitation Wednesday
Rominger Funeral Home
Lady Tigers vs. Rockcastle Co. Monday 7:30 p.m.
Organ Donation
“As we sat beside my 5-month-old son’s hospital bed, we begged God for a miracle. Smith had been fighting 24 hours for his life but, really, he had fought since birth. Smith was born with a rare liver disease called Biliary Atresia. The bile ducts in his liver were not formed correctly. Bile was trapped and quickly caused cirrhosis to his liver,” explains Smith Webster’s mom, Holly from Jefferson County.
Kentucky Basketball — Rocked, Chalked, JayHawked!
Rocked, Chaulked, JayHawked!—By John Huang
I’m not a big fan of the Kansas Jayhawks. Their coach, Bill Self, seems like a decent enough chap, but his teams are known primarily for losing big time NCAA tournament games. In their past twelve tournament appearances under Self, the heavily favored Jayhawks have lost to the likes of mid-major schools such as Bucknell, Bradley, Northern Iowa, VCU, and Wichita State. I know they’ve also won their share of big games, but even when Kansas made the finals in 2012, they were kind enough to hand Anthony Davis and company the championship trophy. Generally speaking, Jayhawk players spend their entire college careers trapped in desolate wheat fields through the dead of winter with only nightmarish upset memories haunting them upon graduation. Given all that, I should feel sorry for the Kansas Jayhawks—and yet I can’t stand them. I want them to lose every game.
