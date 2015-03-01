Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Categories

January 25 Edition & Best of the Best on News Stands Wednesday!

Kentucky Basketball — Crushed by Orange

By Kentucky Wildcats

Crushed by OrangeBy John Huang

In 2017, a Tuesday night in January usually means another SEC road trip for the Basketball Wildcats. I’m tagging along as usual, negotiating the perils of Jellico Mountain to bring you all the action from Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, as the Cats take on the Tennessee Volunteers. Less than 12 months ago in this same building, UK pulled a Jekyll and Hyde–jumping out to a 21-point first-half lead and then watching helplessly—as their Big Orange rivals staged a comeback for the ages. My hopes are for a different outcome this time around but all Cat fans know that a date with the Vols is frequently wrought with uncharacteristic surprises.

Lexington Vet Center

By Enterprise News

Manchester Flyer 20 JAN 17 copy

The Lexington Vet Center is participating in a Veterans Outreach and Informational event from 9 AM till 1 PM, January 27 at Remnant Bread of Life Ministries in Manchester. Veterans and their families are welcome to learn about Vet Center’s readjustment counseling services to include:

• Posttraumatic Stress

• Military Sexual Trauma

• Marriage and Family/Relationships

Staff will be available to discuss readjustment and transitional needs and to connect Veterans to VA and community resources to assist them in successfully transitioning from military to civilian life.

